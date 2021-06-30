Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

