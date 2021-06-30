Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in frontdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

FTDR opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

