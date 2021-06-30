Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Tops $499,749.49

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $499,749.49 and approximately $299.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00019620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.00712268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.05 or 0.07562562 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

