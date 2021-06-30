BonFi (BNF) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One BonFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BonFi has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BonFi has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.38 or 0.00710776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.08 or 0.07818244 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

