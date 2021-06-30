Boosted Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $509,215.61 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $509,215.61 and $1,821.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.51 or 0.00024396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00143658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00171133 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.26 or 0.99749107 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

