Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Update

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BIF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,759. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $13.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIF. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

