Box Ships Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Box Ships Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TEUFF remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 117,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,865. Box Ships has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

Get Box Ships alerts:

Box Ships Company Profile

Box Ships Inc provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Box Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Box Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.