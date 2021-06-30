Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,862,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,613 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 590,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

