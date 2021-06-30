Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $28,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 716.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE:WPP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.53. 1,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,178. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.02.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

