Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.19% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

NYSE KOF traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.2729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.