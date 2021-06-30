Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $37.42 Million Stock Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531,869 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 4.05% of Adecoagro worth $37,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 26,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,615. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

