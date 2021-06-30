Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 4,338 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,239 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 349,591 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 195,105 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $71.91. 78,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,975. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

