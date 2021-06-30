Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

