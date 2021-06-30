Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after buying an additional 202,118 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 196,689 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 720.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 165,212 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRTG opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

