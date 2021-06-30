Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 239,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alamos Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

