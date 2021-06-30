Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Red Violet by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Red Violet, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $284.63 million, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

