Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 12,459 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TTM Technologies worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,241. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

