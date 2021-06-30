Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Trading Up 5.6%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 53,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 27,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

