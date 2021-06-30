Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.86.

Several research firms recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,530 shares of company stock worth $2,553,355. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $147.11. The stock had a trading volume of 529,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,117. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $105.86 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.73.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

