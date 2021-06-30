Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.35. Bright Scholar Education shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 41 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $496.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. Library Research Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

