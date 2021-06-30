Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.35. Bright Scholar Education shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 41 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $496.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. Library Research Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
