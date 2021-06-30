BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,337. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,192 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 235,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

