Britvic (LON:BVIC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 951.50 ($12.43). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 941 ($12.29), with a volume of 381,308 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 991.11 ($12.95).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 921.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders bought 45 shares of company stock worth $41,632 over the last 90 days.

Britvic Company Profile (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

