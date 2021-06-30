Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.98. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.46. The company had a trading volume of 587,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,881. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

