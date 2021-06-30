Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 122,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $5,982,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,186,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,918,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,100,938 shares of company stock worth $54,817,398. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,016 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,044,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 47,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.34. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.