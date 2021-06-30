Brokerages Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report $24.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.09 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $13.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.88 million to $110.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $319,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $624.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.05. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

