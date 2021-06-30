Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 181,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,873 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

