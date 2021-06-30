Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report sales of $168.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.00 million. Photronics posted sales of $157.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $654.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $657.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,529 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Photronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.