Brokerages Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,477. Yandex has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

