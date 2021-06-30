Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.25. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

