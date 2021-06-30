Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report sales of $78.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $79.10 million. American Public Education posted sales of $82.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $409.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $455.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $546.82 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $657.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APEI shares. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 25.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $8,908,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Public Education by 15.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

APEI stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

