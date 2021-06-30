Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce $525.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $522.32 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $464.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. 530,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,134. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

