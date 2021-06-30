Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Limoneira reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMNR. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.12 million, a P/E ratio of -38.87, a PEG ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $136,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at about $4,410,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter worth about $671,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

