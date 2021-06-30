Brokerages Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Service Co. International reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,868. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $82,505,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Service Co. International by 309.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,792,000 after buying an additional 855,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,366,000 after purchasing an additional 789,211 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 180.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 469,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

