Brokerages Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.10. Triumph Group reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,693,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after purchasing an additional 309,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,846,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,893,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. 558,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,063. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.54.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.