Brokerages Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target at $35.78

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,594,000 after acquiring an additional 799,220 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after acquiring an additional 411,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,701,000 after acquiring an additional 477,245 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.01. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

