Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Target Price at $68.14

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 234,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $68.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.98.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

