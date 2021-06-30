Brokerages Set Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Price Target at €22.33

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.33 ($26.27).

Several research analysts have weighed in on HHFA shares. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

ETR HHFA traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €21.34 ($25.11). 50,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 12-month high of €22.90 ($26.94). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

