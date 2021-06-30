Brokerages Set Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) PT at $5.10

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $172.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.49. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $3,525,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 891,300 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 196,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $1,648,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

