Brokerages Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target at $20.58

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

VFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VFF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,910. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.20 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

