Brokerages Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target at $20.58

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.
VFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.
In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VFF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,910. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.20 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
