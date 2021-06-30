Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.94.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$48.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$13.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.31. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$36.23 and a 12 month high of C$63.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

