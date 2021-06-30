Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 197.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

