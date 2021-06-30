BTSE Trading 29% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. BTSE has a market cap of $24.99 million and $562,875.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BTSE has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BTSE coin can now be purchased for $5.74 or 0.00016564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00044584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00129952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00169377 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.00 or 1.00024888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com . BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

