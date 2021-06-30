Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $54.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 62.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 50.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. 4,023,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

