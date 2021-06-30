Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Raises Dividend to GBX 42.50 Per Share

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,060 ($26.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.36. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,143.42.

Several brokerages have commented on BRBY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

