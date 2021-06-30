Bytom Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.09 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $88.88 million and $16.09 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010814 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,687,558,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,273,644 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

