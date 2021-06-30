C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Macy’s by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

