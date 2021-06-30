C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,719 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after acquiring an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $25,435,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.30. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

