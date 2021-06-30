C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Square by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.93.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,261,141 shares of company stock valued at $293,969,933. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $248.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $283.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.42, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.