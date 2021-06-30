Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth about $4,323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 20.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

