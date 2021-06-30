Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $843.56 Million

Brokerages expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to report $843.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $840.57 million to $846.55 million. Cabot posted sales of $518.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

CBT stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $56.16. 238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,809. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.17. Cabot has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

